Rafal Oleksiewicz/Getty Images

Newcastle United are facing competition for Jan Ziolkowski, as unnamed Premier League clubs have ‘had new contacts’ with Roma over a possible deal.

The Magpies have had an underwhelming season domestically and in Europe, compared to the expectations the club hierarchy have.

Eddie Howe’s men are 14th in the league table and they have lost all of their last five games across all competitions.

The manager’s future on Tyneside is not secure and it has been suggested that if the fans turn against him he is prepared to go.

Amid what is set to be a disappointing season, PIF supremo Yasir Al-Rumayyan is set to hold a meeting to discuss the club’s future, with it suggested that everything is on the table.

Newcastle’s recruitment team are continuing to work ahead of the summer transfer window and will be aware that they will need to deliver a stronger window than they did last year.

Strengthening the club’s backline is a priority and Roma defender Ziolkowski has emerged as a target for Newcastle.

Newcastle star Age John Ruddy 39 Kieran Trippier 35 Fabian Schar 34 Mark Gillespie 34 Nick Pope 34 Dan Burn 33 Oldest players in current Newcastle squad

Sources close to the player revealed earlier this month that the Polish defender could leave the club in the summer if his game time at the Serie A club does not improve.

Now, according to Italian journalist Eleonora Trotta, unnamed Premier League clubs have made contact with Roma for the defender.

It has been suggested that the Giallorossi rejected an offer worth €20m in the winter window for the Pole, for whom they could receive offers in the coming weeks and months.

Clubs from Germany are also keen on the 20-year-old central defender regarding a possible deal in the summer transfer window.

Ziolkowski has clocked only 43 minutes of Serie A minutes in Roma’s last 15 games and he is not happy with his underwhelming game time.

It is not clear which Premier League clubs have approached the Serie A club for the young Pole, but Roma would likely welcome a bidding war for him in the summer window.

Ziolkowski’s current deal runs for five more years in Italy and the Giallorossi are well-positioned to ask for a significant price for the defender.