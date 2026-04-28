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Aston Villa goalkeeping talent Oliwier Zych could leave on another loan next season, with the Championship and the Bundesliga emerging as the most likely destinations for the Pole.

The Gdynia-born custodian spent his early years with Arka Gdynia and Zaglebie Lubin, before leaving Poland when he was only 16.

Aston Villa picked him up in 2020 for the youth academy, and he progressed through the club’s ranks over the years.

Current Blackpool boss Ian Evatt, who was managing Bolton Wanderers in 2024, hailed the Polish custodian for his performance in the EFL Trophy when he got an up close look.

Zych was loaned out to Polish outfit Rakow Czestochowa last summer and there was talk regarding cutting the loan deal short due to a lack of game time in Poland.

However, the Poland Under-21 international has become Medaliki’s first-choice custodian since late October and he has played 28 times already.

And earlier this month, he played a key part for Rakow Czestochowa in the Polish Cup, feeling like a hero after he helped them to progress.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

However, Zych’s heroics in the Ekstraklasa are set to come to an end as he is due for a Villa Park return when this season ends.

And according to Polish outlet Goal PL, the Championship and Bundesliga have become Zych’s ‘two most active destinations’.

It has been suggested that a host of Championship clubs are keen on him, alongside sides from Germany’s top flight and second tier.

Zych’s current deal runs until the summer of 2027 at Villa Park and Aston Villa could look to give him a new deal in the summer following his impressive loan spell at Rakow.

The 21-year-old Pole is yet to make his senior debut for the Villans and he could be given a chance to show his qualities by Unai Emery in pre-season.

However, the Villa Park outfit could be tempted to loan him out to the Championship for English football experience; Villa loanee Joe Gauci is on loan at League One club Port Vale, where he is impressing.

Zych will focus on ending his loan spell in Poland strongly before he starts thinking about his future.