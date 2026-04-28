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Dutch journalist Leo Driessen has suggested the Netherlands national team should take Burnley attacker Zian Flemming to the World Cup after Tottenham Hotspur star Xavi Simons’ devastating injury.

Ronald Koeman’s side have lost a key creative spark ahead of the World Cup this summer in the shape of Spurs’ Simons.

The recently turned 23-year-old has ruptured his ACL after picking up an injury at Wolves, with one former Tottenham star slamming Spurs’ medical staff for how they dealt with the blow.

Now Simons is looking at a long period out of action and will miss the World Cup.

All eyes are on how the Netherlands deal with the blow and Dutch journalist Driessen has stressed that Koeman should take Burnley’s Flemming to North America for the upcoming summer World Cup.

He suggested that if the Oranje are looking for a number 9, the 27-year-old Clarets star could be considered an option for the national team.

“You could also bring in another player from England, if you are looking for a striker anyway: Zian Flemming”, Driessen said on Dutch programme Voetbalpraat (via FCUpdate).

Another Dutch journalist, Willem Vissers, pointed out that the ex-Millwall man’s ten goals are very impressive for Scott Parker’s side this term, given Burnley’s very defensive approach.

Club played for Ajax Zwolle NEC Nijmegen Fortuna Sittard Millwall Burnley Clubs Zian Flemming has played for

The experienced journalist pointed out that Flemming would be a very different addition to Koeman’s arsenal, stressing that he has the most goals for a Dutchman abroad, alongside Aston Villa loanee Donyell Malen, who has been brilliant at Roma, and has been hailed by a Dutch legend.

“He played at Millwall for a few years, then you do fall off the radar a bit; that wasn’t even in the top flight of England.

“Now promoted with Burnley, yes, but back at the bottom.

“Ten goals are very impressive, but in a team that always plays defensively.

“Very different from the Dutch national team.

“But after Donyell Malen, he is the one with the most goals abroad”, Vissers added.

Flemming has scored nine Premier League goals in only 17 starts for the Clarets this term, a shining light in a poor Burnley side.

The 27-year-old physically strong attacker is yet to be called up for the Oranje and would no doubt relish the chance to make the Netherlands World Cup squad.

Now it remains to be seen whether Flemming will be considered an option by Koeman after Simons’ injury, or if he will consider other creative options.