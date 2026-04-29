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Aston Villa have ‘set their sights on’ Roma star Matias Soule, with the Giallorossi aware that a sale before 30th June could be financially advantageous.

Unai Emery’s side are closing in on Champions League football next season, sitting eight points clear of sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion with four rounds remaining in the Premier League.

The Villans are also in the Europa League semi-final, where they face Nottingham Forest, and victory would provide another route into the Champions League.

As part of their preparations for next season, Villa are expected to strengthen the squad, as plans take shape and the club are suggested to be ‘crazy about’ signing Jonathan Rowe from Serie A outfit Bologna.

Rowe though is not the only Serie A winger that Aston Villa are keen on and, according to Italian outlet La Roma 24, they have ‘set their sights on’ Roma’s Soule.

The 23-year-old joined the Giallorossi from Juventus in 2024 for a fee in the region of €30m and is under contract until 2029.

Soule has been an important figure for Roma as they push for a Champions League spot, with 15 goal involvements in 38 appearances.

Level First cap Argentina U16s 2019 Argentina U20s 2022 Argentina U23s 2024 Matias Soule for Argentina

He has been of interest to English clubs in the past and Leicester City rivalled Roma for his signature in 2024.

The timing of any move could prove decisive, with 30th June representing a key accounting deadline for Roma, a factor that could influence negotiations.

Roma are expected to complete the permanent signing of Donyell Malen from Aston Villa before 30th June and it has been suggested there is some pressure to raise the cash to do so.

Aston Villa being keen on Soule may be helpful for Roma, who could leverage it when they move to complete the Malen capture.

Villa also face competition for Soule from Bournemouth, but Villa Park is likely to be a more tempting destination for the winger.

There is also interest in Soule from Germany, where Stuttgart are known admirers.