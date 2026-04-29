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Daniel Farke has admitted to a selection headache ahead of Leeds United’s clash with Burnley, with Gabriel Gudmundsson sidelined and no natural left-footed full-back in the squad, stressing it is now about finding the right solution.

Farke has been dealt a setback, with the Swedish defender set to miss at least two games in the run-in after sustaining a hamstring injury during Sunday’s 1-0 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea at Wembley.

The 27-year-old has been a near ever-present when fit, missing just two league outings through suspension and another due to injury, while a former Whites boss previously suggested he is more effective as a wing-back than in a traditional full-back role.

Next up, the Yorkshire outfit host already relegated Burnley at Elland Road, knowing a positive result would edge them closer to Premier League safety as they sit six points clear of the drop zone.

Farke conceded that operating without a natural left-footed left-back or wing-back limits their attacking balance, but remains confident a solution can be found in Gudmundsson’s absence.

The 49-year-old added that his squad can adapt, pointing out that even naturally right-footed players can step into the role, citing James Justin as an example in a manner similar to Philipp Lahm.

He said at a press conference (27:39): “It’s always a bit tricky if you don’t have a left-footed wing-back option or full-back option more or less available, but yes, on the other hand, we always have the chance.

Club played for Country Halmstads Sweden Groningen Netherlands Lille France Leeds United England Clubs Gabriel Gudmundsson has played for

“For example, JJ, or whoever plays in this position, is a right-footed player, performs like Philipp Lahm, who also had better and better games only on the left side, although he was right-footed then on the right side.”

Farke admitted the Swede’s absence blunts their attacking thrust but insisted the focus remains on finding solutions, with other options available and alternative profiles capable of unlocking opponents.

“But we also have left-footed players in our squad, and on that I don’t want to speak too much about what we will do.

“Of course, I would prefer to have Gabby, with his strength to go forward available, but we also have other players in this position.

“But now we should not complain or feel sorry that Gabby is not available, it’s more or less about finding good solutions or to open the opponent with a different type of player.”

Justin, described as “exceptional” by a former Leeds United manager, previously deputised when Gudmundsson missed two games and now looks the likeliest candidate to step in again against the Clarets on Friday.

Jaka Bijol is also a doubt for the weekend, potentially opening the door for Sebastian Bornauw, who was praised earlier this month by Farke for his defensive versatility.

With a World Cup on the horizon, the 23-cap Sweden international will be eager to make a swift recovery and underline his credentials on the global stage.

With just two decisive matches to navigate before he is fit enough to return, the picture at Elland Road could look significantly different by the time he is back in contention.