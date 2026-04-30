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Juventus have sent a new offer to Bournemouth star Marco Senesi and their offer is close to the offer that has been made to the defender by Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs won their first Premier League game last weekend by seeing off a narrow 1-0 win against Wolves and one ex-top-flight star stressed that Tottenham have finally woken up.

And former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp believes that if Roberto De Zerbi manages to keep the north Londoners safe, he could become an absolute hero at the club.

Regardless of which division they are in the upcoming season, the Tottenham deal-makers are working in the background to strengthen the team next term.

Tottenham are likely to have target lists for if they are a Premier League team or a Championship team.

Adding a quality centre-back is high on their agenda and Senesi, who is leaving Bournemouth at the end of the current campaign, is a key target for the north Londoners.

Tottenham have already been in with an offer to Senesi’s camp, as have Juventus, but the Old Lady have been working to improve their terms.

And now, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, the Old Lady have sent a new offer to the 28-year-old Cherries central defender.

Player Country Marcos Senesi Argentina Julio Soler Argentina Evanilson Brazil Rayan Brazil South American players at Bournemouth

Juventus have offered a deal until 2030 for Senesi at figures which ‘approach those of Tottenham’.

The left-footed centre-back is due to leave Bournemouth when the season ends and major European clubs around Europe have been keen on him.

The ‘ball is now in the player’s court’, and it remains to be seen where the Argentine defender is willing to go next.

The Bournemouth defender has been one of the standout centre-backs in the Premier League this term, grabbing attention with his ability to play inch-perfect line-breaking passes.

Back in 2020, Leeds United were the first English side to try to bring him to England when he was at Feyenoord, but he stayed at the Eredivisie giants.

Spurs are still deeply wedged in a dreaded relegation battle with four games to go and it remains to be seen when Senesi will decide his future.

Juventus are pushing to qualify for the Champions League, and if the offers are at the same level, Senesi could well leave England to join the Serie A giants.