Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Aston Villa have ‘opened talks’ to land Tottenham Hotspur midfield target Gabriel Sara, who plays for Super Lig giants Galatasaray.

The Villans are currently occupying the final Champions League qualification spot in the Premier League table with four games to go this term.

Unai Emery’s side had a grim start to their current campaign and one former top-flight star admitted that their start was worrying.

However, the Spaniard was able to turn things around at Villa Park and Aston Villa are aiming to win the Europa League as well; they play Nottingham Forest tonight in the semi-finals of the competition.

The Villans have some PSR concerns to deal with as well, but the club are looking at options in the market to improve the squad further for the upcoming term.

Emery’s side are targeting different profiles in the transfer market and beefing up their engine room looks to be a key consideration for the summer.

Now, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Aston Villa have ‘opened talks’ for Galatasaray’s midfield star Sara.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

However, they are not the only Premier League club keen on the Brazilian, as Tottenham are also keen to bring him back to England.

Galatasaray have made it clear that it will require a substantial fee to get the ex-Norwich City man out of RAMS Park.

Tottenham also scouted the Brazil international back in March, in a sign that Sara has been firmly on their radar for some time.

Sunderland and Fulham showed interest in the 26-year-old midfielder in the January window, but a move for the Brazilian did not materialise.

Sara has been a standout performer for the Super Lig giants across all competitions; he has contributed to eleven goals directly in 42 games.

Serie A giants Napoli are also keen on the ex-Canaries midfielder, who they see as an ‘exotic’ target for the summer window.

The prospect of Aston Villa and Tottenham going head to head for Sara in the summer is an intriguing one.