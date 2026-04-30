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Cardiff City head coach Brian Barry-Murphy has emerged as a target for Burnley to replace their outgoing manager, Scott Parker, according to the BBC.

Parker left Burnley by mutual consent on Thursday, with relegation from the Premier League confirmed over a week ago after a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Steven Gerrard has emerged as the bookies’ favourite to take over from Parker and he has given the green light for talks to progress.

Craig Bellamy, former team-mate of Gerrard and one-time assistant to Vincent Kompany at Burnley, is also said to be of serious interest for the Clarets.

Burnley would have to fork out at least £700,000 to get Bellamy out of his contract with the Football Association of Wales though, while Bellamy himself might be intent to continue with his national side.

Wales are expected to make the 2028 European Championship, co-hosted by England, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales, as two automatic spots are held in reserve for hosts who fail to qualify via the group stage, and Bellamy might view that as an attractive proposition to take on.

Barry-Murphy, having led Cardiff to promotion from League One, has also emerged as a target for Burnley, with the Clarets said to have ‘checked on’ the Bluebirds boss.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The Bluebirds boss has achieved the club’s records points tally for a season, with a game left to play, bettering the 90 points achieved in the Championship in the 2017/18 season.

Winning the EFL League One Manager of the Month twice, Barry-Murphy turned Cardiff into a fortress, with a rival manager deeming it to be, ‘if not the hardest place to go, one of them’.

More importantly, Barry-Murphy has achieved all of this with a young squad playing stylish football, with former Bluebirds skipper Sean Morrison praising him for providing a ‘real positive pathway for academy players to break into the first team now’.

While the draw of Barry-Murphy as a candidate for Burnley is clear to see, Cardiff will hope to fend off any interest in their manager, believing that their own project is as attractive as any.

Losing the promising boss would be a big blow for Cardiff at a time when they are plotting to make sure they stay well clear of the relegation scrap in the second tier next season.

Threats could also emerge from elsewhere, with one former EFL star championing Barry-Murphy for the job at Leicester City.