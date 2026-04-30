Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Inter Milan have agreed draft personal terms with Tottenham Hotspur custodian Guglielmo Vicario, but the Serie A giants are also considering promoting Josep Martinez as their number 1 next season.

The San Siro giants are looking to bring in a quality custodian next term ahead of the expected exit of experienced goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Inter Milan have identified options and Tottenham’s Vicario has been the clear front-runner to arrive in Italy.

Cristian Civu’s side had a look at Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez, but Vicario has been chosen as the preferred target over the Argentine due to his lower wage demands.

Inter Milan have even started to lay the groundwork on a swoop for Vicario, led by Inter Milan’s sporting director Piero Ausilio, who headed to England for talks.

Moving for the Tottenham man has not pleased everyone associated with Inter Milan though.

One former Italy goalkeeper suggested the Nerazzurri go for other options rather than Vicario, who he believes is not the best available option around.

The Serie A table-toppers, though, are pushing ahead and have now have a ‘draft agreement’ with Vicario, according to Italian journalist Maurizio Russo.

Goalkeeper Age Josep Martinez 27 Yann Sommer 37 Raffaele Di Gennaro 32 Inter Milan’s goalkeepers

However, other options are still open for the Nerazzurri, who are evaluating whether they will promote Martinez as their first choice next season.

The former Barcelona youth product has been at Inter Milan for almost two years now, having played only 18 times across all competitions.

The 27-year-old Spaniard has clubs from La Liga and Serie A keen on him and if a positive decision is made on him, Vicario could need to look for a new destination.

It could just be though that Inter Milan want an alternative ready in the event they cannot agree a deal with Tottenham.

They have also looked at Cagliari’s Elia Caprile, who is on Premier League club Aston Villa’s radar for the summer transfer window.

Whether Vicario will go back to Italy when this current season ends remains to be seen and he is now working to return following hernia surgery to help the north Londoners stay safe in the top flight.