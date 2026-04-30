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Everton and Aston Villa are ‘closely monitoring’ Inter Milan winger Luis Henrique, who is wanted by a host of clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Merseyside club are chasing European ambitions under David Moyes, who has admitted that he is pushing the players to do their best to get into Europe next term.

Some of Everton’s recent results, though, have not helped, and they will need to find their feet again, following back-to-back league defeats.

One former Toffees winger has claimed that if the Liverpool-based club manage to recruit well in the summer, they could become a feared side again.

Everton want to add wide attackers to their ranks next season and one Championship star has emerged as a ‘serious option’ for them.

They have an eye on an option in Italy though and have been joined in that by Aston Villa, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik.

Aston Villa and Everton are admirers of Inter Milan’s Henrique and they are ‘closing monitoring the player’ ahead of the summer.

Club Years Botafogo 2019-2020 Marseille 2020-2025 Botafogo (loan) 2022-2023 Inter Milan 2025- Luis Henrique’s career history

Henrique has not lived up to expectations at the San Siro, but that has not dampened interest in him.

Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas have put the 24-year-old winger as a top option, who they believe will be able to solve their creativity issues from the wing.

Bournemouth, Lyon, Monaco and Henrique’s former club Marseille, are also keen.

The Brazilian joined Inter Milan from Ligue 1 giants Marseille last summer and has only scored one goal in 39 all-competition games this term.

Besiktas want to loan in Henrique with an option to buy, with five years remaining on his current deal at the San Siro.

More than a decade ago, former Arsenal and Chelsea hitman Olivier Giroud hailed the Brazilian winger for his talent, but he is yet to meet those expectations.

Last summer, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest were keen on the former Botafogo winger, who ended up at Inter Milan.

Aston Villa’s eyes are already on a Serie A winger in the shape of Matias Soule and now they are also closely monitoring Henrique.

Unai Emery is likely to be plotting substantial business when Aston Villa confirm their return to the Champions League, along with the cash that unlocks for the club.