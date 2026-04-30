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Everton loan star Jack Grealish has said he feels good on his road to recovery, following an operation on his season-ending foot injury.

The 30-year-old arrived at Everton last summer on a season-long loan from Manchester City after falling down the pecking order under manager Pep Guardiola.

Grealish made 22 appearances this season, scoring two goals and providing six assists in all competitions, but manager David Moyes demanded more goals before he suffered a season-ending foot injury.

The England international’s loan will end in June 2026 and Grealish is keen to stay at the Hill Dickinson stadium.

Grealish suffered a season-ending foot injury during Everton’s 1-0 victory over Aston Villa in January and had to go under the knife.

The 30-year-old lifted the lid on his injury status, saying he is feeling ‘really good’ at the moment and has been attending Zoom calls with his surgeon over the last ten weeks.

He also stated that the doctor has confirmed that his foot is looking better and he is enjoying happy days after hearing such good news.

Club played for Aston Villa Notts County Manchester City Everton Clubs Jack Grealish has played for

Grealish was quoted as saying by the BBC: “I feel really good in myself now.

“I had a 10-week Zoom call with the surgeon, who said it couldn’t be looking any better at this stage.

“So for me, it’s happy days and so good to hear news like that.”

Everton are pushing to secure European football next season and manager Moyes wants to bring magical nights to the Hill Dickinson stadium.

If the Toffees do qualify for Europe next season, they will need to add more quality to the side, and the club are already keeping tabs on a Southampton star to potentially add to Moyes’ side next term.

Everton will lock horns with Manchester City next at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on 4th May and with only four games remaining until the end of the season, they will hope to get a positive result.

It remains to be seen where Grealish is playing his football next season, with his large pay packet at the Etihad sure to be a factor in who can afford to sign him.