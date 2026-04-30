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Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke feels that Southampton attacker Cyle Larin, currently on loan from Mallorca, is a quality player with strong attributes, adding that he is an admirer of the Canadian.

In a deadline-day move during the winter window, Larin arrived at St Mary’s from Spain, joining on loan for the remainder of the season with an option to buy included.

Following Adam Armstrong’s switch to Wolves, the 31-year-old, with more than 300 professional appearances to his name, slotted into Tonda Eckert’s squad to bolster the attack.

The 31-year-old spent the first half of the campaign with Feyenoord but managed just two goal contributions across 15 appearances in the Netherlands.

Since linking up with Saints, he has found his stride, recording 19 appearances with eight goals and an assist, the latest a strike in the 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town, a result that means they must now take the playoff route for Premier League football.

Clarke is bfull of praise for Larin’s display, voicing clear admiration for the forward and hailing him as a player of real quality, a sentiment he noted is shared by former striker Sam Parkin.

He underlined the Canada international’s well-rounded skill set, highlighting his ability to strike with either foot, his physical presence, and his finishing instincts, while adding that he produced a standout performance against the Tractor Boys.

Club played for Sigma Orlando City Besiktas Zulte Waregem Club Brugge Real Valladolid Real Mallorca Feyenoord Southampton Clubs Cyle Larin has played for

Clarke said on What The EFL (7:13): “Cyle Larin, I like him, I really like him.

“I think he’s quality.

“I know Sam’s flagged it before, he likes him as well.

“He’s got a bit about him, can shoot off both feet, strong yet a decent finisher.

“Thought he was terrific in the game [against Ipswich].”

The 31-year-old has previously been linked with Leeds United, dating back to the summer of 2020, and was also set up for talks with Newcastle United over a potential move to St James’s Park in December 2021, though a switch to the top flight never materialised.

With the Saints now in the playoffs and tipped by a former EFL star to finish the campaign strongly, the centre-forward could prove decisive in driving them over the line.

If Larin sustains his purple patch, he could be central to Southampton’s promotion charge while simultaneously forcing the club’s hand over whether to activate the purchase option, especially if a return to the Premier League is secured.