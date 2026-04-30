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Nottingham Forest have ‘contacted’ Turkish giants Fenerbahce and slapped in an offer for former Derby County star Archie Brown.

The Tricky Trees remain in the thick of the relegation battle in the Premier League, holding only a five-point gap above the drop zone with just four rounds remaining.

However, Vitor Pereira’s side have put together a strong recent run, moving into a more stable position as they are unbeaten in six league matches.

Nottingham Forest are already making plans for the summer transfer window and they will want to kick on if survival is secured.

They are looking to bolster at left-back and have been drawn to an option in the Turkish top flight.

The Tricky Trees brought in Luca Netz for that position from Borussia Monchengladbach in January, but he is yet to start a game, making just three appearances and failing to make an impression, which has pushed them back into the market.

Fenerbahce’s Brown, who was chased by Wolves last summer, has emerged as the player Forest want.

Club at Derby County Lausanne-Sport Gent Fenerbahce Clubs Archie Brown has been at

According to Turkish journalist Erdem Akbas, Nottingham Forest have ‘contacted’ Fenerbahce about signing Brown and have put in a bid of €16m.

That falls short of Fenerbahce’s €18m valuation, but is just €2m off it, a bridgeable gap.

The relatively small gap suggests a compromise could be reached in the coming weeks to push the deal forward.

The 23-year-old only joined the Yellow Canaries last year but is already into the final two years of his contract, a situation that adds to his appeal in the market.

He has registered eleven goal involvements in 36 appearances, underlining his attacking output from the left flank.

The City Ground has already seen Brown’s quality, Nottingham Forest having faced Fenerbahce earlier this season in the Europa League knockout playoff round.

Although the Turkish giants lost 4-2 on aggregate, the Tricky Trees were able to take note of the Englishman’s ability.

Nottingham Forest could now look to bring Brown to the City Ground if the gap in valuation is bridged soon, but the relatively modest fee could also alert other clubs who may enter the race.