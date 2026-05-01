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Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is wanted by Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad when he departs Anfield this summer.

Salah has already cemented his place as a Liverpool legend following his nine-year stint at Anfield, winning multiple trophies.

During his time at Liverpool, Salah has made 440 appearances, scoring 257 goals and providing 122 assists in the process, while operating across the front line.

In March, Liverpool confirmed that the 33-year-old will leave the club at the end of the season on a free transfer, despite still being under contract for a further 12 months.

In December, the Egyptian forward garnered interest from Turkish outfit Fenerbahce, but a move to the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in the winter transfer window never materialised.

He has long been linked with a possible move to Saudi Arabia and now, according to journalist Al-Waqit Port, Al-Ittihad are interested in signing him.

Now is not the first time that Al-Iittihad have shown interest in Salah, as the Saudi club placed a £100m bid for him back in 2023.

Club played for Al-Mokawloon Basel Chelsea Fiorentina Roma Liverpool Clubs Mohamed Salah has played for

Salah is sure to have a host of options to pick from and we have looked at eight possible surprise destinations for him.

With Salah going, Liverpool will be losing a talisman from the Jurgen Klopp era and he follows Andrew Robertson out of the door.

The pair are likely not to be the only experienced stars leaving as goalkeeper Alisson is also set to leave to potentially join Italian giants Juventus.

Reds boss Arne Slot has come under fire this season for taking Liverpool backwards despite being supported with a club record spend last summer.

The summer transfer window could again be a crucial period as the Dutchman looks to deal with the loss of huge experience and winning knowledge from the Anfield dressing room.