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Burnley striker Armando Broja is back on the radar of Italian Serie A pair Parma and Udinese, ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Clarets snapped Broja up from Chelsea last summer to add to their attacking options, but he has been unable to make a big impact.

The 24-year-old forward has featured in 23 Premier League games this season for Burnley, but suffered from injury issues throughout the season, which saw him miss several games.

With just one goal to his name, Broja is struggling to live up to expectations and may well move on from Turf Moor this summer.

He has had interest from clubs in Italy before and could well again have options in Serie A in the approaching transfer window as Burnley shape up for a squad shake-up.

Both Parma and Udinese are looking at Broja as a possible option for the summer, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web.

Parma and Udinese could need to bring in a new striker soon and it is suggested that Broja could even be allowed to leave Burnley on a loan deal.

Club played for Chelsea Vitesse Southampton Fulham Everton Burnley Clubs Armando Broja has played for

Whether Burnley would want to include an option or obligation to buy in any loan agreement remains to be seen.

Broja was named on the bench for Burnley in their trip to face Leeds United in the Premier League on Friday evening.

Juventus looked at loaning Broja from Chelsea two years ago, but he eventually linked up with Everton instead.

Prior to being at Everton on loan, Broja had loan stints at Fulham and Southampton, during which he again failed to catch fire.

The Albania international will be keen to make sure his next move is the right one and the idea of relaunching himself in Serie A could appeal.

Burnley will have a new manager at the helm soon and it remains to be seen what his opinion is on Broja.