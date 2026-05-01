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Tottenham Hotspur Women boss Martin Ho has admitted he is at a loss over the spate of ACL injuries affecting both the men’s and women’s teams this season, conceding that a clear explanation may never fully come to light.

Across both teams, the club have suffered seven ACL injuries over the past year, with the women’s side losing Ella Morris and Jessica Naz, while the men’s team have seen James Maddison, Wilson Odobert, and most recently Xavi Simons sidelined.

Simons, 23, was forced off during Sunday’s 1-0 away win at Molineux after a collision with Hugo Bueno, with the club later confirming an ACL rupture that will rule him out of the upcoming World Cup.

The Tottenham medical staff have come under fierce scrutiny from former Spurs star Jamie O’Hara, who was left incredulous at the handling of the Dutch forward’s injury.

The victory ended the Lilywhites’ wait for a Premier League win since December, halting a slide that have dragged them into the bottom three, two points shy of safety.

In addition to the trio recovering from ACL injuries, Dejan Kulusevski has also been sidelined since last May with a knee issue, nearing a full year out of action without a return date in sight.

Ho admitted the club are struggling to pinpoint a single cause behind the issue, revealing that a wide-ranging review is underway, examining training methods, playing surfaces, and operational practices without yet reaching any firm conclusions.

Injured player Injury Xavi Simons ACL Wilson Odobert ACL Mohammed Kudus Thigh Dejan Kulusevski Knee Cristian Romero Knee Ben Davies Ankle Guglielmo Vicario Groin Destiny Udogie Muscle Pape Matar Sarr Shoulder Dominic Solanke Hamstring Current Spurs Men’s injuries

Despite these efforts, he stressed the complexity of the problem, suggesting the search for answers may continue without a definitive explanation.

The 35-year-old tactician told journalist George Sessions: “You can point your finger at so many things, but you’ll never know exactly what it is.

“We’re doing a lot of research as a club into it, from a women’s perspective and looking at ways we do things and operate.

“It is training programme, it is different surfaces and so on.

“We are looking at ways we can do things differently, but it is such a hard topic.

“You can’t ever put your finger on it because you don’t know what it is.

“I think we’ll always be fighting to find the reasons why, but I don’t know if we’ll ever find the actual reason.”

Since the move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Spurs have played on a retractable pitch similar to Real Madrid’s, prompting speculation among fans that it could be a contributing factor, with the Spanish giants also having suffered seven ACL injuries since 2023.

Compounding the injury crisis, which has sidelined several key figures including Mohammed Kudus, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies and Guglielmo Vicario, the north London club have also gone through three managers this season.

The responsibility now falls on Roberto De Zerbi, who has four matches remaining to secure Premier League status for Tottenham, with a former Spurs boss suggesting he would achieve hero status if he manages to pull it off.

Regardless of what Tottenham’s final fate is, the club will be aware that any sustained improvement can only come on the back of avoiding consistent injury crisises.