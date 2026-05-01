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Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, currently on loan from Juventus, has emerged on the radar of Turkish giants Galatasaray, who have made an enquiry about him ‘in the last few hours’.

The 27-year-old midfielder left Villa in 2024 to ply his trade in Turin, but a mix of inconsistent form and injury limited him to just 27 appearances for the Old Lady, prompting the club to sanction his departure after a single season.

Everton, West Ham United and Nottingham Forest were all in the race for his signature last summer, but it was the Garibaldi who secured the deal, bringing him in late in the window on a season-long loan with a conditional obligation to buy.

His spell with the Tricky Trees proved underwhelming, managing just 14 appearances, with injuries once again restricting his minutes and preventing him from making an impact at the City Ground.

During the winter window, with Forest no longer keen to retain him, his former club Aston Villa brought Luiz back on a loan spell, and his return initially showed promise, particularly with regular minutes in February and March, although he has since drifted into a more peripheral role.

Aston Villa have an option to buy Luiz set at €25m, but they regard the sum as too high and will not trigger it, though that does not rule out negotiating a new, lower, fee.

Failure to trigger the clause though means all to play for with regards to Luiz’s future and he now has interest from Turkey.

Club played for Vasco da Gama Girona Aston Villa Juventus Nottingham Forest Clubs Douglas Luiz has played for

According to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, Luiz has emerged onto the radar of Galatasaray, with the Turkish side registering interest in the 27-year-old holding midfielder ‘in the last few hours’.

During his first stint at Villa, Luiz made over 200 appearances across five years, becoming a key figure in the club’s rise to successive Conference League and Champions League qualifications.

However, since his return he has managed just two goal contributions in 15 appearances.

With interest emerging from Turkey, a move could provide the promise of regular minutes and another opportunity to showcase his qualities on the European stage, with Galatasaray able to offer Champions League football.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, remain in the hunt for European silverware, still alive in the Europa League semi-final but trailing 1-0 after the first leg against Luiz’s former club Nottingham Forest.

Should their European adventure end in disappointment, Unai Emery’s side still have another route into the Champions League, sitting fifth in the Premier League’s final qualification spot, eight points clear of sixth-placed Brighton.