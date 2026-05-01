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Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones remains a target not only for Serie A giants Inter Milan, but also for the Reds’ domestic rivals, as ‘there are also English teams in the mix’.

Jones’ future at Anfield is quickly snowballing into a saga that promises to dominate the summer of 2026.

Despite Liverpool legend John Barnes’ belief that Arne Slot’s style suits Jones a lot more than Jurgen Klopp’s approach did, the midfielder has found appearances hard to come by this season.

The lack of appearances has put paid to any hopes Jones might have harboured of making it to the World Cup with the England national team.

Jones started both of Liverpool’s fixtures against Everton and Crystal Palace at right-back, managing to pick up his second assist in the league for the season against the Eagles.

He did enough to garner praise after the Palace game from his manager, who in typical fashion made sure it was measured, saying Jones did ‘very well, not perfect but then who is perfect?’

Though appearances are coming more frequently for Jones towards the fag end of the season, speculation regarding the midfielder’s future is only growing.

Manager Time at Club Arne Slot June 2024 – present Jürgen Klopp October 2015 – May 2024 Brendan Rodgers June 2012 – October 2015 Kenny Dalglish January 2011 – May 2012 Roy Hodgson July 2010 – January 2011 Last five permanent Liverpool managers

Inter Milan were linked with Jones in January, with Liverpool reportedly knocking back the Italian side despite openness from the player’s part.

After a brief lull in speculation, rumours linking Jones to Inter Milan have again kick started, with the midfielder’s contract situation yet to be resolved.

However, according to Italian journalist Daniele Mari, the Nerazzurri are set to face competition for Jones in the summer, as ‘there are also English teams in the mix’.

Aston Villa, along with Tottenham Hotspur if they stay up, had been mentioned as a possible destination for Jones last week.

Jones is not the only Liverpool player being linked with a move to Italy, as goalkeeper Alisson is said to be ‘close’ to agreeing personal terms with Juventus.

Though Liverpool in the past have not been afraid of letting players depart on a free, as the examples of Roberto Firmino, Georginio Wijnaldum, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner from the past show and as Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson will do so later this summer, they will surely want a substantial fee for Jones.

With the squad needing major surgery after a disappointing campaign, the Reds might be tempted by a large enough fee put forth for Jones, seeing it as a necessity for reinvestment.