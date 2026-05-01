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Stuart Pearce has lauded the impact of Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson in the game against Aston Villa, insisting that the Newcastle United academy graduate has been showing real arrogance on the pitch.

In the Europa League semi-final first-leg tie between the two Premier League teams, Nottingham Forest got the better of their opponents, winning by a lone goal thanks to a successful spot kick from Chris Wood.

The match, though, lacked an attacking edge, and of the few players who stood out, Anderson was one, according to Pearce.

The 23-year-old, who has been tipped for a big-money transfer in the summer, ended Thursday night’s match with a 91 per cent passing accuracy, impressing the former Nottingham Forest defender.

Supporting the argument made by Gabby Agbonlahor, who claimed that Anderson can do it all, Pearce said post match on talkSPORT (30th April, 21:57): “Anderson, I thought was magnificent.

“Showed real arrogance on a football pitch to want to get on the ball and dictate the tempo of the game, both early on in the game and probably more importantly for Forest, late on when they needed a bit of know-how in there.

“He is showing some real arrogance on the pitch.”

Season Position 2024–25 7th (Premier League) 2023–24 17th (Premier League) 2022–23 16th (Premier League) 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 17th (Championship) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Performances like the one on Thursday against Aston Villa are expected to raise Anderson’s stock among his possible suitors.

With a contract running until the summer of 2029, Nottingham Forest are expected to play hardball and secure as much money as possible from a possible deal.

Anderson has spoken about the pressure he has been under as his team have been fighting for survival in the top-flight, insisting that it is similar to that of representing England at international level.

Former England midfielder Phil Jones has dubbed him a leader with great maturity and Anderson will have the chance to show off his skills even more at the World Cup in the summer.