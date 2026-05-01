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‘Unless any disaster occurs’ then Donyell Malen will join Roma on a permanent basis from Aston Villa ‘sources around’ the attacker have confirmed.

The 27-year-old joined the joined the Villans last year, but frequent appearances off the bench limited his influence, while being deployed away from his preferred role ultimately led him to want to leave.

Roma moved to secure Malen in January on a six-month loan deal, with an obligation to buy dependent upon certain conditions being met, and he has been a sensation in Italy.

Malen has produced 14 goal contributions in just 16 matches, already surpassing his Villa Park output of 12 across 46 appearances.

Former Italy international Daniele Adani believes the attacker has completely transformed the Giallorossi as they continue to push for a Champions League spot in Serie A.

Dutch legend Ruud Gullit has been left hugely impressed with Malen’s game, while the attacker himself feels Italian football suits him.

Roma do want to keep hold of Malen on a permanent basis, however there has been the worry of needing to complete the signing before 30th June, which could raise some financial fair play issues.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

However, from Malen’s side there appears to be complete belief that the move will go through this summer as planned.

According to Dutch journalist Joost Blaauwhof, ‘unless any disaster occurs’, Malen will be staying with Roma and will join on a permanent basis.

From the attacker’s camp ‘sources around the international’ have confirmed that the Roma move should happen.

Aston Villa will be happy to bank the cash from selling Malen, but may be left wondering whether, given his form in Italy, he is now worth more.

The Villa Park side could do business with Roma beyond Malen, as they are keen on winger Matias Soule.

Malen will soon turn his attention towards the upcoming World Cup, where former Netherlands international Bolo Zenden believes he can play a key role.