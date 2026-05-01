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Former Aston Villa star Andy Townsend has issued a warning to Nottingham Forest by saying that the Villans are far from out of the Europa League tie and inside an ‘electric’ Villa Park, Unai Emery’s team can turn it around.

It was an evenly-matched Europa League semi-final first leg between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest on Thursday night, which was edged by a penalty from Chris Wood.

Both teams had almost equal percentages of possession and shots on target, but lacked the cutting edge in front of goal to make a breakthrough.

Now inside Aston Villa, in front of their own fans, Emery’s team will have to play against the odds to overturn the deficit and then stake their claim in the big final.

Townsend believes that his former team can definitely deliver the result which will see them through and in their attempt, the players will be helped by their fans, who will turn the atmosphere inside Villa Park electric.

“Can they turn that round? Yes, absolutely, they can. They will need to play significantly better than they did tonight”, Townsend said on talkSPORT (30th April, 21:56).

“I thought they were a little too conservative and I thought before the game, I bet that this was going to be a tricky one for Villa.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

“They have not always been comfortable coming here because of the nature of the way Forest play and the tempo, the rhythm they have when they are at their best.

“They have hit a little bit of groove at the moment, Forest, they have got some confidence. I think Gibbs-White and probably Elliot Anderson, they were the best players on the field.

“And I think they deserve their win tonight. But Villa are far from out of this and I think Forest will be patently aware that Villa Park will be electric next week.”

Townsend though feels that if Aston Villa can get through then they will have to work for it given the momentum that Nottingham Forest have at the moment.

“But they are going to have to do it the hard way, not easy to come from behind against any opponent, particularly against one like Forest, who right now have got a bit of momentum.”

In the other semi-final, Braga came away 2-1 winners against Bundesliga outfit Freiburg on the night.

Aston Villa have a tough test ahead as they fight both to win the Europa League and also qualify for the Champions League through the other route, which is by finishing in the top five.

A busy summer is already being anticipated, with multiple players already being linked with moves.

Inter Milan winger Luis Henrique is one of the targets, while Roma star Matias Soule also remains on the radar.

They have already opened talks to land Tottenham Hotspur midfield target Gabriel Sara, who plays for Galatasaray.