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Nottingham Forest out-on-loan winger Jota Silva has refused to talk about his future at this moment, but he has vowed to come up with the best decision when the season ends.

The Melres-born wide attacker joined the Tricky Trees in the summer of 2024 as Evangelos Marinakis brought in a host of new players.

Fellow Premier League club West Ham United were keen on the Portuguese, but he decided to go to the City Ground, signing a four-year deal.

Vitoria Guimaraes inserted a beefy 20 per cent sell-on clause when they sold Silva to Nottingham Forest and last term he played 37 games for the Tricky Trees, while contributing to seven goals directly.

The two-time Portugal-capped winger fell out of favour last summer and was made available for departure, but a potential move to Sporting Lisbon fell through at the last moment.

Super Lig outfit Besiktas then loaned him in with an option to buy, but his time in Turkey has not gone according to plan, as Silva has started only four Super Lig games so far.

And last month, it was claimed that the Black Eagles would not exercise Silva’s option to buy.

Season Position 2024–25 7th (Premier League) 2023–24 17th (Premier League) 2022–23 16th (Premier League) 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 17th (Championship) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Silva, though, has made it clear that he is currently focusing on contributing at Besiktas, stressing that it is not the right time to talk about his future.

The 26-year-old versatile attacker is determined to come up with the best outcome regarding where he plays next season.

“To be honest about staying at Besiktas, I have an option clause in my contract”, the Nottingham Forest loan star said via Turkish broadcaster A Spor.

“However, now is not the time to discuss it.

“Right now, my only focus is contributing to the team.

“When the season ends, my representatives and the club will sit down and make the best decision.”

Last month, Silva scored his first goal in four months, after he scored against Karagumruk back in November.

The Nottingham Forest loanee has scored four times in 15 Super Lig games and the Black Eagles have a €17m option to make his signing permanent.

Whether his end-of-the-season form will be able to change the Super Lig club’s mind remains to be seen, and if he does return to the City Ground, the Tricky Trees will have a decision to make with two years remaining on his current deal.