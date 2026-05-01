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Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu has insisted the Whites are in a better place than they were when they played Burnley last time and do not want to lose to the same team twice.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been impressive this season under manager Daniel Farke and is looking to secure Leeds United’s Premier League status with four games to go.

The Whites were recently knocked out of the FA Cup following their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the semi-final, and have now shifted their focus to the Premier League, with Ampadu urging his team-mates to take motivation from the loss.

Leeds welcome Burnley to Elland Road tonight and will hope to secure all three points to increase the gap between themselves and the relegation zone, especially with the Clarets coming to pay a visit under interim manager Mike Jackson following the recent departure of Scott Parker from Turf Moor.

Ampadu and co. lost 2-0 away at Burnley in the Premier League this season and have not beaten the Clarets in the last three attempts, losing two.

The Leeds skipper insists that the Whites do not want to lose twice to Burnley this season and know they have not hit their levels in recent encounters.

Ampadu said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Definitely, even last year when we played and we didn’t play in our levels in those games and definitely this season we didn’t perform to where we know we could have.

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“I think that was maybe at the time when we had a bit of a bad patch in the season, I can’t remember exactly, but we’ve definitely grown from then.

“It’s easier to say that, but we have to go out and show it, but I think when you lose to a team, you never want to lose to a team twice in a season.

“We have to make sure we go and put that right, yes.”

The last time these two sides met was in October, when Burnley defeated Leeds United 2-0, with goals from Lesley Ugochukwu and Loum Tchaouna, and Ampadu is keen for a ‘bit of revenge’ against the Clarets.

However, Leeds will need to get the job done despite the absence of left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson, who picked up a hamstring injury in their FA Cup semi-final defeat.

Leeds and Burnley both gained promotion last season from the Championship, while the Whites are most likely to stay up, the Clarets’ relegation was confirmed following their 1-0 loss to Manchester City last week.

A win over Burnley could all but seal Leeds United’s place in the Premier League next season, but it remains to be seen how the Clarets will perform under interim manager Jackson.