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Roma consider Donyell Malen to be ‘off the market’, despite the Aston Villa loan star attracting attention from a host of sides, including Newcastle United.

The Dutch forward has been exceptional since he completed his loan move to Italian giants Roma with an option to buy in the winter transfer window.

Malen has scored eleven times and provided one assist in 14 Serie A games, becoming one of the most lethal number 9s in the Italian top-flight this season.

The Giallorossi have made it their ‘absolute priority’ to sign him and are trying to raise money to ensure that they are able to activate his €25m option to buy by 30th June.

However, his top performances and incredible numbers in Italy have earned him significant suitors for the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato Web), Newcastle United are one of the clubs to show interest in Malen.

The likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Chelsea are also claimed to be watching the situation of the Aston Villa loan star.

Interested club League Barcelona La Liga Chelsea Premier League Newcastle United Premier League Manchester United Premier League Keen on Donyell Malen

Roma, though, are heavily determined to keep hold of the Netherlands international and consider him to be ‘off the market’.

Malen himself is also paying no heed to the transfer talk, especially with his camp sure the move to Roma is a done deal.

Newcastle are likely to want attackers this summer, with Anthony Gordon wanted by Bayern Munich, with Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa have not gained Eddie Howe’s faith.

Both strikers started on the bench for Saturday’s meeting with Brighton.

Malen has shown he is able to shine as a number 9 and his eye for goal at Roma have made a number of clubs look very closely at him.

The 27-year-old’s desire to play as a number 9 drove him to make a move out of Villa Park.

And the Villa loanee feels that the pace and nature of Serie A suits him better compared to the Premier League.

Roma will want to use their option to buy on Malen as soon as they can, as they bid to make sure the Dutchman remains firmly in the Italian capital next season.