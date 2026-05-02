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Celtic boss Martin O’Neill has cited the Daizen Maeda example to drive home the fact that the Hoops are being encouraged by the return to form of some of their key players in the run-in.

In what can easily be termed as a below-par season, the defending champions are fighting a three-way race to hold on to their Scottish Premiership title.

While former Celtic star Cillian Sheridan feels that the momentum in the title race has shifted towards the Hoops, there is still a job left to be done.

Celtic have a three-point gap to make up to claim their spot at the top of the table but have been given a fillip by Rangers‘ loss to Motherwell.

Negating talk about Celtic having a momentum in the run-in, O’Neill revealed that the return to form for some of their key players, such as Maeda, has been encouraging.

“Momentum can get cut short, you think as if you have got on a roll and you are doing fine”, O’Neill said at a press conference (4.56).

“What we have done, I think, some of the players are really coming back to form.

“Maeda has done brilliantly in recent weeks. So, that is very encouraging for us.”

Club played for Matsumoto Yamaga Mito HollyHock Maritimo Yokohama F Marinos Celtic Clubs Daizen Maeda has played for

O’Neill admits that he does need all the Celtic players to be on the top of their game as he does not think they would be able to afford to carry too many off colour stars.

The Bhoys boss stressed that they are at a stage of the season where there is not any room for error.

“What we would need, you know, I genuinely don’t think we would have the ability to carry two players well below their form in the games.

“It would be too much now at this stage.

“You might be able to have done it in August, September but not now.”

Celtic are due to go up against Hibernian at Easter Road on Sunday and beating Hibs would move them level on points with Hearts, even if only temporarily.

Thoughts are already being cast towards who might be in charge of Celtic next term, but if O’Neill can serve up a domestic double then there may well be a big push to keep him at Parkhead into next term.