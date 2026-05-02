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Former England winger Aaron Lennon has tipped Leeds United to spend big in the summer, but has stressed the importance of finding the right players.

The Yorkshire giants took another huge step forward in the direction of Premier League survival by beating an already-relegated Burnley side 3-1 at Elland Road on Friday evening.

With three wins in their last four league games, Daniel Farke’s team are now nine points clear of the relegation zone and no team have ever been relegated on 43 points.

Now breathing easily, the Whites have to start making preparations for the summer transfer window, which Lennon believes is going to be an important one as the second season in the top-flight is always harder.

Steps in that direction are already being taken and multiple players have been linked with moves to Elland Road, including Juventus’ Lois Openda.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin having shouldered a heavy burden in attack, Leeds are expected to sign another striker in the summer.

The Yorkshire giants did splash the cash in last summer’s transfer window, but both striking arrivals were free transfers.

Game Competition Tottenham Hotspur (A) Premier League Brighton (H) Premier League West Ham (A) Premier League Leeds United’s remaining games

Lennon has no doubt that the Whites will spend in the market again, given the nature of their ambitious American owners.

However, Lennon also feels it is optimally important to find the right players and also to get them early on in the transfer window, which may be easier said than done given there is a World Cup this summer.

“It is going to be difficult. There is no doubt, the second season is always harder but the owners are ambitious”, Lennon said post match on talkSPORT (1st May, 22:01).

“Leeds will spend again and they will spend big.

“It is just so important that they get the right player.

“Getting to nine points [over the bottom three], Leeds United will go into the market early and it is so important for the football club to get the right players and get them in early.

“But a massive, massive achievement for this football club.”

Leeds also remain in the mix for Union Berlin’s Dutch defender Danilho Doekhi, who is out of contract in the summer and available on a free transfer.

Daniel Farke has had success raiding the German market and Doekhi would be another arrival from the country.