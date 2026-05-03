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Fixture: Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:00 UK time

Roberto De Zerbi has picked his Tottenham lineup vs Aston Villa for this evening’s Premier League clash at Villa Park – match preview here.

Tottenham remain in the drop zone, but West Ham’s loss at Brentford on Saturday has opened up a window of opportunity which De Zerbi will be desperate for his side to take.

The Italian believes there has been negativity around Tottenham which he dismissed as rubbish, as he remains upbeat about Spurs picking up the wins they need.

They face a tough challenge though in the shape of Aston Villa, who are looking to lock up a spot in the Champions League.

Villa head into the game on the back of two successive defeats, having lost at Fulham in the Premier League and at Nottingham Forest in the Europa League.

Tottenham remain without goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario as he recovers, while Dominic Solanke has a hamstring injury.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season, in north London, saw Aston Villa run out 2-1 winners.

Tottenham last won at Aston Villa in March 2024, with a 4-0 drubbing of the hosts.

Antonin Kinsky is in goal in the Tottenham lineup vs Aston Villa tonight, while at the back De Zerbi picks Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie.

Midfield sees the Spurs boss select Joao Palhinha, Rodrigo Bentancur and Conor Gallagher, while Randal Kolo Muani, Mathys Tel and Richarlison lead the attack.

De Zerbi can make changes to his Tottenham lineup vs Aston Villa if needed by turning to his bench, where his options include Archie Gray and Pape Matar Sarr.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs Aston Villa

Kinsky, Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Gallagher, Palhinha, Kolo Muani, Tel, Richarlison

Substitutes: Austin, Dragusin, Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Spence, Sarr, Souza