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Aston Villa and Newcastle United recently had scouts in Istanbul, tracking the performances of Galatasaray’s Gabriel Sara as they assess his key attributes.

Former Norwich City midfielder Sara has been impressing in Turkey at Galatasaray and is set to be in demand this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with the Brazilian, however their interest is complicated by the fact they do not know which division they will be playing in next season.

Aston Villa and Newcastle have no such concerns and both clubs are keen to bolster their midfield options in preparation for next term.

Sara is firmly on their radar, with it even suggested that Aston Villa have ‘opened talks’ over a possible deal.

Checks are continuing to be made on Sara and, according to Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte, ‘representatives from Aston Villa and Newcastle were recently in Istanbul to observe the player’.

They have been ‘evaluating his tactical behaviour and decision-making ability in big games’ as they look at how Sara could slot into their team.

Club Appearances Sao Paulo 113 Norwich City 96 Galatasaray 87 Gabriel Sara’s appearances by club

Galatasaray are very much aware of the growing interest in Sara ahead of the summer transfer window and are suggested to have a minimum price in mind for the Brazilian.

The Turkish champions are clear that they will only open talks to sell Sara for a minimum of €30m.

However, in the corridors of power at Galatasaray, there is expectation that the final price could even get as high as €40m.

Sara is already familiar with English football through his spell at Norwich City.

He has interest from beyond the Premier League as well, with Italian giants Napoli also considering making a move to sign him.

Sara, who has often been used in an attacking midfielder role by Galatasaray this season, has been a virtual ever-present and played in all the Turkish side’s games in the Champions League as they reached the last 16.

Galatasaray have the 26-year-old under contract for a further three years, putting them in a strong position to dictate terms over his departure.