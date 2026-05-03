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Napoli are unwilling to provide any discounts on the asking price of Liverpool transfer target Sam Beukema, who has been tipped to move to the Premier League this summer.

After Liverpool going backwards at a huge pace following winning the Premier League title, the pressure is on Richard Hughes, Michael Edwards and Arne Slot to get it right in the transfer window this summer.

While long-serving players such as Alisson and Curtis Jones are expected to leave, with the former being linked with a move to Juventus and the latter to Aston Villa, Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson are already confirmed exits.

Slot will be looking to put his mark on the squad further as he aims to reshape it to his liking.

Liverpool are expected to be in the market for another defender, with Joe Gomez potentially moving on from Anfield.

Slot’s countryman Beukema has been consistently linked with a possible move to Liverpool from Napoli this summer, with the Reds set to spend again.

The Dutch defender has been in and out of the Napoli team this season, playing in 22 of their 34 Serie A games.

Club Years Go Ahead Eagles 2017-2021 AZ Alkmaar 2021-2023 Bologna 2023-2025 Napoli 2025- Sam Beukema’s career history

However, Slot knows all about the 27-year-old from his time in Dutch football, where he saw him at close quarters for Go Ahead Eagles and AZ Alkmaar, and Liverpool could try to do a deal.

According to Italian journalist Emanuele Cammaroto (via Calcio Napoli), Beukema ‘is heading towards the Premier League’, with Liverpool namechecked as suitors, but only on Napoli’s terms.

It is suggested Liverpool are prepared to pay €25m to sign the defender, however Napoli will not be offering any discounts on him.

Beukema is not a new name for Liverpool, who were widely linked with a possible swoop to sign him last year.

Back then the Dutchman shrugged off those rumours, insisting that he felt at home at Bologna, the club he was then contracted to.

A move did eventually materialise, but only to fellow Serie A club Napoli.

He put pen to paper to a five-year deal at the southern Italian club, leaving them in a strong position to dictate his future.