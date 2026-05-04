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Celtic are not set to keep hold of loan star Marcelo Saracchi as he is expected back at Argentine giants Boca Juniors in the summer.

The 28-year-old left-back arrived at Celtic Park on loan from Boca Juniors in the summer of 2025 and has made 23 appearances with three goal involvements so far.

He has slotted in and out of the side at Parkhead, with a hamstring injury disrupting his progress at the Scottish champions.

Kieran Tierney has been at left-back mostly, but Saracchi has still made an impression and one former top-flight star believes that Celtic should sign him up for the long-term.

It had been suggested recently that Celtic are indeed moving to try to keep hold of the Uruguay international beyond the end of his loan.

However, according to Argentine outlet BolaVIP, Saracchi ‘will return from his loan at Celtic in June’.

The indication is that Saracchi will not be staying at Celtic and is fully assumed to be on the books back in Argentina when his loan runs out, taking up a foreign player quota spot.

Club Appearances Danubio 57 Boca Juniors 52 Galatasaray 44 Levante 35 River Plate 30 RB Leipzig 27 Celtic 23 Marcelo Saracchi’s appearances by club

Celtic are in the middle of fighting to retain their Scottish Premiership title, while it also remains to be seen who the club’s manager will be for next term.

Whoever is at the helm at Celtic could well affect whether the club consider trying to keep Saracchi, but with the loan due to expire in June, any new appointment may not come soon enough.

The Parkhead side are starting to make plans for the summer transfer window regardless of the managerial situation.

They are currently showing interest in a Swedish defender, as plans in some areas take shape.

Saracchi was an unused substitute in Celtic’s 2-1 Scottish Premiership win at Hibernian on Sunday.

The Uruguayan left-back will be keen to feature again before the end of the campaign as he could well end the season with a Scottish Premiership title winners’ medal, while Celtic are also in the Scottish Cup final where they will meet Dunfermline Athletic.