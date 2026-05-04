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Napoli will not close the door on Sunderland if they decide to come knocking for Frank Anguissa in the summer transfer window.

The Black Cats are having a fine season on their return to the Premier League, as they currently sit comfortably mid-table.

Regis Le Bris’ work has even seen him linked with the job at Chelsea, but the Frenchman has no plans to move on from the Stadium of Light.

The French boss has plans for the summer transfer window, as he is keen on bringing in ‘high impact’ signings through the door to beef up the squad even further for the next term.

Le Bris has put an emphasis on energy, intensity and running power, meaning more such targets are likely to be on the agenda.

The likes of Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki have been huge successes at the Stadium of Light.

Napoli’s experienced midfielder Anguissa was a player Sunderland were keen on landing in the winter transfer window, however the Italian giants were not interested in playing ball.

Club played for Marseille Fulham Villarreal Napoli Clubs Frank Anguissa has played for

And according to Italian daily Il Mattino (via Tutto Mercato Web), ahead of this summer, ‘if Sunderland decided to come knocking’ again for Anguissa then Napoli would not completely close the door.

It has been suggested that Napoli supremo Giovanni Manna is well aware that he will need to make a ‘sacrifice’ in the summer window to strengthen their kitty for new arrivals.

The Cameroonian’s current deal runs until the summer of 2027 at the Serie A giants, who could look to offload the strong midfielder in the upcoming transfer window.

Anguissa had a spell with Fulham in the Premier League, where he stayed for four years, and played 66 games for the Cottagers.

The Cameroon international has impressed in his four-year spell at the Serie A giants, where he has clocked close to 200 appearances across all competitions.

Anguissa, 30, has missed a number of games due to injury this season and selling him could be an attractive option for Napoli.

Another Serie A star, in the shape of Jhon Lucumi, is on Sunderland’s radar and has made it clear that he will decide his future only after sitting down with his family.