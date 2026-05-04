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Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has talked up the impact that Rodrigo Bentancur has had since he returned to the side from injury.

The 28-year-old midfielder has endured a difficult campaign, due to a hamstring injury which forced him to miss 16 games, and limited him to just 23 appearances in the Premier League this season.

Spurs moved out of the relegation zone following a 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday and first-half goals from Conor Gallagher as well as Richarlison were enough for them to see off Unai Emery’s men.

Following his return from injury, Bentancur has been impressive for Spurs, playing 224 minutes across the last three matches, with De Zerbi still keeping an eye on his game time following his absence.

Spurs legend Roberts believes that the midfielder has made a big difference since his return from injury, helping contribute to the turnaround under De Zerbi.

The ex-Tottenham man is impressed with the midfield trio of Bentancur, Conor Gallagher and Joao Palhinha in general, while he also noted that Randal Kolo Muani has stepped up.

Roberts wrote on X: “Bentancur has made such a difference to the team he has suffered terrible injuries but so so important for us.

Club Years Boca Juniors 2015-2017 Juventus 2017-2022 Tottenham Hotspur 2022- Rodrigo Bentancur’s career history

“That midfield 3 are proper men and that’s what we need now in this period.

“Muani did great too.”

Spurs are currently 17th in the league table on 37 points, just one point above the relegation zone, and are locked in a survival battle with Nottingham Forest and West Ham United.

The Lilywhites have parted ways with two managers this season, Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor, and appointed Roberto De Zerbi to secure Premier League survival, and an ex-Spurs boss believes the Italian head coach could become a ‘hero’ if he manages to avoid the drop.

Under De Zerbi, Spurs are unbeaten in the last three Premier League games, a brilliant turn in form, after they failed to win a single game in the calendar year before he arrived at the club.

Spurs will host Leeds United next at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 11th May, and then travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on 19th May, before ending the season at home against Everton on 24th May.

De Zerbi will be keen to keep Bentancur fit throughout Spurs’ remaining games as he plays a key role in their survival fight.