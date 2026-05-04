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Former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson believes the Whites’ form is so consistent that they have never looked like relegation candidates in recent months.

Daniel Farke’s side extended their unbeaten run to six games in the Premier League following a 3-1 win over already relegated Burnley at Elland Road on Friday.

That result has strengthened their position, with three games remaining, and the Whites are sitting 14th on 43 points, holding a seven-point cushion over the drop zone.

There were concerns earlier in the season after a run of uneven results, but Richard Keys pointed to the clash against Manchester City at the Etihad as a turning point, with Leeds now looking set to stay up despite survival not yet being mathematically confirmed.

The Peacocks are ranked tenth in the Premier League home table, something former Liverpool star Neil Mellor views as a strong reason to back them for survival.

Grayson thinks Leeds have just been so consistent that they have never had the look of a side set to be relegated.

He noted the unbeaten run after the Sunderland defeat showed how the side have not looked in real danger despite the table at times hinting otherwise, and emphasised to the unity within the group, the support from the stands and the manager’s direction as key elements behind Leeds’ current position.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Grayson said on LUTV (7:47): “They’ve been really consistent and teams that look like they’re going to get relegated aren’t consistent and we’ve looked really consistent.

“I said six games unbeaten in this run.

“Sunderland beat us there before that, and then I think we had another six, eight games maybe, were undefeated.

“We’ve never really looked like we’re going to be in any trouble.

“Of course, on paper, when you’re in the table, it looks like that at times, but I’ve just seen a unity about the group, a spirit about the group, a togetherness, the backing of the supporters, a manager who knows what he’s doing.

“Everything was going along as if we’re going to be fine and we’ve proved that’s been the case.”

Attention now turns to the final three league fixtures, with two away trips against relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, both among the sides currently battling near the bottom, where Farke’s side will look to secure the points needed to remove any remaining doubts.

Roberto De Zerbi has already acknowledged the challenge Leeds pose, stating they deserve their current position ahead of the meeting at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 11th May.

Meanwhile, former England winger Aaron Lennon believes the Whites will invest heavily in the summer window, as their Premier League status appears likely to be maintained, leaving scope to build out the squad further.