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Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has been in London twice to meet Tottenham Hotspur executives and Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is ‘one step away’ from joining the Nerazzurri.

Vicario has been a target for the newly crowned Serie A champions for some time now as they plan to bring in a new number 1 in the summer.

Ausilio’s first visit to London took place in March, where groundwork regarding negotiations over Vicario was laid.

Inter have been progressing matters on the player’s side and recently reached an agreement over a draft contract.

The swoop appears to be going ahead as planned and, according to Italian outlet RadioRadio, Vicario is ‘one step away’ from Inter following two visits to London by Ausilio.

The Serie A side are keen to try to make Vicario their first signing of the approaching summer transfer window as they bid to solve their goalkeeping situation.

Vicario has been out of late for Tottenham due to a hernia problem, which has seen Antonin Kinsky step in for him.

League played in Serie A Serie B Serie C Serie D Premier League Leagues Guglielmo Vicario has played in

It is unclear if Roberto De Zerbi will put Vicario back into the team when he is available, especially given Spurs have now won back to back games.

In February it emerged that Vicario was keen to return to Italy with Inter, which would bring his Tottenham association to an end.

Vicario was key to Tottenham’s winning the Europa League trophy last year, managing a clean sheet against Manchester United in the final.

However, his form has not been up to the mark this season with one former Premier League star pointing to the lack of competition in the goalkeeping department as a concern.

Not everyone in Italy is convinced about Inter signing Vicario as their new number 1.

Former Italy goalkeeper Gianluca Pagliuca has insisted he would not sign the Spurs star as he feels there are better options available.