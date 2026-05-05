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Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner returning to Eintracht Frankfurt has been described as ‘virtually impossible’ this summer, despite his name being talked up in some quarters for the role.

The Austrian is set to end his spell at Selhurst Park after two years, placing him among the managers available this summer.

He has been left unhappy with what he sees as a lack of backing by the Crystal Palace board in the transfer market and will depart when his contract expires in June.

Glasner delivered a landmark moment for the Eagles last season, guiding them to their first major trophy in history, the FA Cup, a result that secured European qualification.

However, this season has been inconsistent in the Premier League, with Crystal Palace floating around lower mid-table, though never looking at danger of being relegated.

There remains a significant opportunity to add another piece of silverware, with Crystal Palace in the Conference League semi-final and holding a 3-1 advantage from the first leg against Shakhtar Donetsk.

If the Eagles can come through two more games, it would mark the club’s first-ever European trophy, a significant milestone for both the club and Glasner, and bring his spell to an end on a high note.

Club managed SV Reid LASK Linz Wolfsburg Eintracht Frankfurt Crystal Palace Clubs Oliver Glasner has managed

Glasner’s expected departure has brought renewed focus on his next move, while uncertainty around current Eintracht Frankfurt manager Albert Riera has placed the Austrian’s name among those considered for the role.

The Crystal Palace boss was a big success at Eintracht Frankfurt, delivering the Europa League during his stint in charge.

However, according to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), a return to Eintracht Frankfurt for Glasner is considered to be ‘virtually impossible’.

Die Adler currently sit eighth in the Bundesliga and are winless in their last three matches, with pressure growing on Riera amid his arrival only in February.

Friday’s Bundesliga clash with Borussia Dortmund is now considered a must win for the Spanish boss.

There are also questions over whether Eintracht Frankfurt can retain in-form loanee Arnaud Kalimuendo from Nottingham Forest, as his option to buy is considered too high, with uncertainty over a renegotiation for the German outfit.

Should Glasner deliver a European trophy at Selhurst Park, it could position him for a move to a more ambitious project in the summer, if it is not a return to his former club.