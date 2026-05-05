Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Turkish journalist Ali Naci Kucuk believes that Galatasaray star Gabriel Sara ‘could be on the move’ in the summer window, with Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton keen on him.

The ex-Norwich City man has been a standout player at the Cimbom, impressing with his performances in the Champions League and Turkish Super Lig.

The 26-year-old midfielder has earned his debut senior cap for Brazil and is attracting interest from the Premier League ahead of the summer transfer window.

North London club Spurs have been following the left-footed midfielder in recent months and they have two more Galatasaray stars on their list.

Aston Villa have also been widely linked with Sara amid suggestions they have even gone as far as opening talks.

Now, Everton have been added to the mix and Turkish journalist Kucuk believes that Sara could well be on the move come the summer transfer window.

He was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet 3-4-3: “I think Gabriel Sara could be transferring.

Linked with Sara Aston Villa Napoli Everton Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle United Linked with Gabriel Sara

“Aston Villa, Everton, and Tottenham from the Premier League have clear interest in the player.

“If Gabriel Sara also makes the World Cup squad, the club would profit from this too.”

He also suggested that Arsenal have not become involved in the race, adding: “Arsenal has no initiative for Sara.”

Newcastle United are also in the race for Sara, who they sent scouts to watch in action in Istanbul alongside Villa.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Serie A giants Napoli see the Brazilian as an ‘exotic’ option for the summer window, but English teams look a lot more active on his trail.

For Galatasaray, several Premier League sides wanting Sara could allow them to drive up his price in the summer transfer window.

It is unclear if the former Norwich City star has a preference over where he would like to go if he does leave Istanbul.

For now he is likely to be focused on finishing the season in the best way for Galatasaray and hoping for a spot on the plane to the World Cup with Brazil.