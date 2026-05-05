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Commentator Ian Danter has urged the Birmingham City hierarchy not to follow Watford’s approach to managerial appointments and instead retain Chris Davies into next season.

Birmingham stormed to the League One title last year, sealing an immediate return to the Championship after their 2024 relegation, with Davies rewriting the EFL record books by amassing 111 points in his debut campaign.

This season, however, fell short of expectations, with Blues finishing tenth despite Danter warning in February that the hierarchy would demand a playoff push after heavy investment in the winter window.

Despite that backing, including the arrivals of Carlos Vicente, August Priske and Kai Wagner, Birmingham’s absence from the playoff picture, especially with fellow promoted side Wrexham in the mix until the final day, has been a major disappointment.

This season alone, Watford have cycled through three managers and are now poised to appoint their 12th since 2021, having recently dismissed Edward Still, who only arrived at Vicarage Road in February.

He only took charge of 15 matches, winning three, and followed Javi Gracia, whose return had been hailed as Watford’s best decision in years.

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Danter weighed in on Davies’ position at Birmingham, acknowledging the mounting frustration while resisting calls for a change in the dugout and cautioning Blues against slipping into a similar revolving-door approach as the Hornets.

He stressed the importance of evaluating whether the 41-year-old has evolved tactically after a record-breaking League One campaign that has yet to translate in the Championship.

Watford manager Reign Roy Hodgson 2022 Rob Edwards 2022 Slaven Bilic 2022-2023 Chris Wilder 2023 Valerien Ismael 2023-2024 Tom Cleverley 2024-2025 Paulo Pezzolano 2025 Javi Gracia 2025-2026 Ed Still 2026 Recent Watford managers

The commentator concluded that the crux of the matter lies in whether the board’s faith in Davies remains intact and if he and Craig Gardner are still aligned on a path forward.

Danter said on EFL All Access (24:48): “With regard to Chris, I’m not one to advocate sacking; here we are just talking about how pathetic it is at Watford, so I’m inclined to see what he can do, whether he’s learned tactically this season, having broken all those records in League One.

“The Championship was a bit of a rude awakening for some.

“I think it’s a question of whether the board still believe in him, whether he and Craig Gardner, the technical director, still have a good footing from which to work.”

Danter added that Davies should be given time and judged on his close-season business, while cautioning that sacking him now could be an overreaction despite lingering questions.

“I would be inclined to say Chris should stick around and let’s see what business he advocates and what gets done in the close season.

“It’s a really weird one, it feels like throwing the baby out with the bath water if you get rid of Chris now, but he’s got questions to answer, of that there is no doubt.”

Birmingham’s downturn this season can largely be traced to their dismal record on the road, where 13 defeats ultimately proved costly, in stark contrast to their resilience at St Andrew’s, where just three losses delivered the bulk of their points.

Even when there was little at stake in the closing stages, a former EFL striker pointed to the squad still playing for Davies, though his position heading into August remains uncertain.

Either way, expectations will be high next season, with significant pressure to secure a top-six finish and mount a push towards Premier League football.