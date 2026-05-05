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Journalist Roger Hannah has criticised Rangers for having ‘no discernible style’ to their play, hinting at wider issues for their recent results.

Rangers let slip a one goal advantage and possibly their own chances of challenging for the Scottish Premiership title as Hearts came back in the second half to secure all three points on Monday with a 2-1 win.

While Hearts and Celtic have both won both their games since the split, Rangers have lost both their corresponding fixtures, effectively eliminating the Gers from the title race with the lead now standing at seven points.

Hannah pointed at the Gers’ poor defensive record of late, with Rangers conceding ten goals across their last four fixtures, as a contributory factor to their reversals.

Questioning whether Rangers can conjure up chances from open play, Hannah feels that Danny Rohl has failed to instil a clear identity to his side as there is still no ‘discernible style of play’.

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Hannah said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (2:23:00): “There is no discernible style of play with Danny Rohl’s team.

“You are never sure whether they are sort of a kick and rush team, whether there’s a bit of football about them.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

“[The] point about who is going to create chances. It’s a valid point because if they don’t come from set pieces, where do they come from?

“Defensively ten goals in the last four games.

“Not only is that not title-winning form, that’s bottom six form.

“It’s all going wrong at the wrong time for Danny Rohl.”

Hannah previously claimed that Rohl was utterly unsuited to the Rangers job, after Russell Martin was sacked and when the club were looking for a successor.

Former top-flight attacker Tam McManus suggested in February that Rohl’s tactics were far too negative once his side go in front and the Rangers boss will be left ruing the fact that they did not extend their goal advantage against Hearts.

Rangers fans will want their side to do a favour to Hearts when they take on Celtic next, with the Jambos becoming champions being a far more palatable outcome for them.