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QPR boss Julien Stephan has hailed Hoops star Nicolas Madsen for his massive improvement this season, stressing that the midfielder looks like a completely different player this year, after he won the club’s Player of the Season.

The London club had a mediocre Championship campaign, as they finished the league in 15th with 58 points.

The R’s have announced their end-of-the-season awards and former Denmark youth international Madsen has been named the Player of the Season.

The central midfielder started his youth career with Danish giants Midtjylland, where he spent seven years, before joining Belgian club Westerlo.

Madsen caught the eye with 22 goal involvements in 76 appearances for De Kemphanen, and QPR were impressed with his performances.

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QPR paid €3.75m to the Belgian club for Madsen, who joined the Championship club two years ago, penning a five-year deal with the Hoops.

QPR boss Stephan is impressed with Madsen’s quality on the ball, but stressed that his biggest improvement has come without the ball, when tackling and winning the ball back.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The French manager believes that the 26-year-old Dane is a completely different player now, insisting he has become an influential figure at Loftus Road.

“Nico has had a huge impact on us this season.

“He has found a way to positively influence our game and has really good technique”, Stephan told Danish outlet Bold about Madsen.

“But the biggest development has probably happened without the ball.

“The Championship is a very intense league and he impressed me with his runs back and tackles.

“He deserved to win the player of the year award because of the impact he has had.

“Compared to last season, it’s a completely different ‘Nico’ now.

“He has more confidence and intensity, and he has a greater influence on the team and on the way we want to play.”

Last season, Madsen played mostly as an attacking midfielder or a winger, but he has been deployed much deeper as a defensive midfielder by Stephan, who has been hailed as an astute tactician by one ex-Championship hitman.

The 26-year-old Dane will look to continue his fine form at Loftus Road next season to help the Hoops push to try to get into the promotion mix in the Championship.

All eyes will now be on what business QPR do in the approaching summer transfer window.