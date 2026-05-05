Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty Images for DFB

Leeds United are interested in Dynamo Dresden’s rising prospect Kofi Amoako and their interest could serve to further drive up the price tag attached to his services.

The 20-year-old defensive midfielder progressed through the youth setups at Fortuna Sachsenross, Hannover and Wolfsburg, notably captaining the latter’s Under-19 side.

His senior debut for Wolfsburg followed in late 2023, but the subsequent summer saw him head out on loan to 3. Liga outfit Osnabruck in search of regular minutes.

He made a major impression at the Bremer Brucke, racking up 36 appearances last season that helped pave the way for a step up to Germany’s second tier with newly promoted Dynamo Dresden.

Naturally versatile, Amoako can also operate as a centre-back and has already registered 31 appearances under Thomas Stamm this season, chipping in with a goal as Dynamo Dresden sit 12th in the table.

From the Bundesliga, the 20-year-old has drawn admiring glances, with Union Berlin and Hamburg both keeping close tabs on his progress.

According to German daily Bild, Leeds United are also tracking the Germany Under-20 international, a development that, it is suggested, could further inflate his valuation.

Club Years Wolfsburg 2023-2025 Osnabruck (loan) 2024-2025 Dynamo Dresden 2025- Kofi Amoako’s career history

His switch from Wolfsburg to Dynamo Dresden came for a fee in the region of €300,000, but with Premier League sides now circling, the Saxony outfit could demand as much as €2m for his services.

The Whites have all but secured their Premier League status following a weekend win over Burnley, with three games to spare, and are now targeting reinforcements to cement their top-flight foothold, with Amoako firmly in their sights.

Amoako has earned 19 caps across Germany’s Under-17 to Under-21 levels, a record that may have caught the attention of Daniel Farke at Elland Road, who has recently been credited with influencing several successful arrivals.

Farke likes to do business in the German market and has likely been alerted to the Germany Under-20 international’s potential.

The 20-year-old has two fixtures remaining to guide his side to second-tier safety, requiring at least one positive result as they sit four points clear of the drop zone, with a trip to Eintracht Braunschweig on Saturday followed by a season finale at home to Kiel on 17th May.