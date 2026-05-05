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Besiktas are preparing to take concrete steps for Inter Milan’s Luis Henrique, who is being monitored by Everton and Aston Villa.

The Joao Pessoa-born attacking talent started his youth career with Brazilian giants Botafogo, where he spent three years.

Back in 2020, Ligue 1 giants Marseille brought Henrique to Europe, where he played more than 100 games and contributed to 27 goals directly in his five-year spell.

Last summer, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United looked to bring in the 24-year-old wide attacker, who chose to make a move to Serie A giants Inter Milan.

But the Brazilian has not had the season he planned in Italy, as he has scored one goal in 42 games across all competitions and could be in line for a quick exit.

Even though the Brazilian’s current deal runs for four more years at the San Siro, Inter Milan could look to move him on after an underwhelming first season in Italy.

A number of European clubs are keen on the 24-year-old versatile winger, with Everton and the Aston Villa closely monitoring the Inter Milan star.

Former PL star Wilfred Ndidi Cengiz Under Emmanuel Agbadou Jota Silva Joao Mario Former PL players at Besiktas

The Premier League pair may need to act quickly though.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Super Lig club Besiktas are ready to make a concrete move for Henrique in the coming days.

It has been suggested that club supremo Serdal Adali will make every effort to win the race for Henrique and Besiktas have ‘scheduled a meeting’ with Inter Milan in the coming days.

Black Eagles boss Sergen Yalcin is a big admirer of the Inter Milan man and the Turkish side are prepared to talk deal terms.

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They are also expected to establish contact with the player’s entourage and it has been suggested that the Serie A giants want €20m for him.

Besiktas want to lower that value, but if Everton and Aston Villa get serious about Henrique, that could convince Inter Milan to hold out.

Unai Emery’s side are looking to win the Europa League, and if they win the competition, Villa Park could become an extremely tempting destination for Henrique next term.

Everton, on the other hand, are chasing Europe, and their pulling power and kitty would be significantly stronger, given they do secure European football.

It remains to be seen whether either interested Premier League clubs will make a move for Henrqiue in the coming days, as Besiktas are readying to take concrete steps towards the Brazilian.