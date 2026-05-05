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Juventus, Roma and RB Leipzig are all keeping a close eye on Tottenham Hotspur star Radu Dragusin as the Lilywhites are expected to sell the centre-back this summer.

Dragusin arrived at Spurs in the winter of 2024 from Italian side Genoa, but has not been able to solidify his place in the starting eleven in his two and a half year stint at the club.

His spell has been hit by injury, however even when fit the Romanian has been down the pecking order.

The 24-year-old centre-back has only made nine appearances in the Premier League this term, despite the club appointing three different managers this season.

The Romanian international’s contract runs until June 2030, but in January he drew interest from Italy, with several sides assessing the possibility of signing him.

There is expected to be further interest in the summer window and it was suggested last month that Tottenham could lower his asking price to help a move happen.

Now Dragusin’s ‘future seems increasingly distant from London’, according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve.

In Italy, Juventus and Roma are the ‘most notable’ clubs interested and they are keeping a close watch on Dragusin’s situation.

Interested club League Juventus Serie A Roma Serie A RB Leipzig Bundesliga Keeping an eye on Radu Dragusin

Dragusin could have an option in Germany too, with RB Leipzig also having the centre-back in their sights.

The defender was wanted in Germany before he signed for Tottenham and notably snubbed interest from Bayern Munich in favour of heading to north London.

Spurs are currently in a relegation battle with Nottingham Forest and West Ham United, but they moved out of the bottom three following a 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

With only three games remaining, manager Roberto De Zerbi will want to secure Premier League safety for his side, and an ex-Spurs boss feels the Italian head coach could become a “hero” if he avoids the drop.

Spurs could see an overhaul at the heart of defence next season, with defensive duo Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero potential departures in the summer.

De Zerbi will also want to make his mark when it comes to reshaping the squad.

It is unclear where Dragusin will play next season, but with Spurs willing to move on from him and several clubs interested in his signature, it seems likely his time with the Lilywhites may not extend into next season.

The situation may have been different had Igor Tudor remained, with the Croatian an admirer of Dragusin.