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Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi ‘will do everything’ possible to sign two players from Roma if Spurs survive in the Premier League this season.

Things have gone terribly wrong for the north London team this season, as a result of which, they currently find themselves fighting to avoid relegation.

While there have been comments from some that relegation would not be a bad thing for Tottenham, allowing them a reset, one former Spurs star feels it would catastrophic.

De Zerbi has now though inspired optimism at Tottenham, guiding the club to back to back wins, while also imprinting an identity on the side.

A tough road still lies ahead as Tottenham prepare to take on Leeds United, Chelsea and Everton in the final three matches of the season.

Despite the ongoing battle, Tottenham are making plans for the summer transfer window with an eye on still being a Premier League club into next season.

Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi is a player they have already made a move for, while they are also keen on Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara.

Club Years Anderlecht 2016-2017 Benfica 2017-2022 Roma 2022- Mile Svilar’s career history

De Zerbi is also driving transfer planning at Tottenham and it has emerged there are two players from his native Italy that he wants to see signed.

He is looking towards Roma and, according to Italian journalist Enrico Camelio, De Zerbi ‘will do everything to sign’ goalkeeper Mile Svilar and midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini.

There is a requirement at Tottenham for a goalkeeper as Guglielmo Vicario is expected to head back to Italy.

Inter Milan, in fact, have a draft agreement with Vicario, who they want to make their first signing of the summer.

Serbia international shot-stopper Svilar, who has been on the books at Roma since 2022, looks to be De Zerbi’s first choice.

Tottenham also need to give solidity to their midfield and Pellegrini, with his vast experience, could do that.

The 29-year-old is vice-captain at Roma and has over 30 Italy caps to his name.

Pellegrini is not a new name for Premier League clubs, with interest in the player having arrived from Crystal Palace and West Ham last summer.

De Zerbi is keen to have players he can rely on at Tottenham next term and wants the Roma pair.