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Liverpool boss Arne Slot is keen on reuniting with his former assistant John Heitinga, who has been out of work since being relieved from his assistant role at Tottenham Hotspur.

Heitinga’s season thus far has paralleled for large parts that of his old employers, Liverpool, after he departed last summer to take over as manager at Ajax.

The Dutchman was sacked within just five months by Ajax, after suffering the ignominy of being advised to ask for help from Louis van Gaal, and was eased out of Spurs along with Thomas Frank, exactly a month after his appointment as assistant to the Dane.

Now Slot is keen on reuniting with Heitinga, with the duo having led the Reds to the Premier League title last season.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who filled Heitinga’s role at Liverpool, has to depart first though, with the former Barcelona midfielder being linked with the Feyenoord job.

Slot is demanding Liverpool ‘go all out’ to bring Heitinga back.

Dutch journalist Mounir Boualin was quoted as saying by Dutch outlet fcupdate: “Slot is very keen to have John Heitinga back, I understand.

“But Van Bronckhorst has to leave first; he is being mentioned in the corridors at Feyenoord.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

“Something is going on there as well.

“Should Van Bronckhorst go to Feyenoord, then according to Slot, Liverpool must go all out for Heitinga.

“He has already indicated this internally.”

How much backing Slot will get at Liverpool over the course of the summer is unclear, as he will be entering the final year of his contract at Anfield.

The Dutchman has split Liverpool fans after taking the Reds backwards on the pitch at an alarming rate after winning the title last term.

Slot has also reportedly been considered by Ajax, with the Dutch club having ‘enquired’ about him taking over as manager.

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The former Feyenoord boss though is keen to continue at Liverpool as he tries to turn the page on a disappointing campaign on Merseyside.

Slot smashed Liverpool’s transfer record twice last summer when he signed Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, with both failing to live up to expectations.