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Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke has suggested that if either Bradford City or Bolton Wanderers secure promotion to the Championship, they will look to move for Exeter City star Jayden Wareham.

The 22-year-old has been a standout performer for the Grecians this season, having joined last year from fellow League One side Reading.

The striker scored 19 goals in League One across 46 appearances, finishing as the club’s top scorer and ranking second in the division’s scoring charts.

However, Exeter endured a difficult campaign, as they were relegated on the final day of the season after failing to beat Bradford City at St James’ Park.

Wareham is expected to attract interest from multiple clubs given his output, even while operating in a side that struggled for consistency.

Richie Wellens had Wareham on loan at Leyton Orient earlier in his career and was pleased with his intensity and goal threat.

Clarke stressed that while Exeter will not want to lose Wareham, the scale of profit involved makes a sale a realistic outcome.

Club Appearances Reading 55 Exeter City 53 Woking 18 Leyton Orient 7 Jayden Wareham’s appearances by club

He highlighted the impact of the striker this season before identifying Bradford and Bolton as the leading candidates to sign Wareham, with either side managing to get up through the playoffs then potentially having the financial firepower to sign the Exeter man.

Clarke said on the What The EFL (22.24): “The only upside [to the season] and it’s not an upside because you don’t want to lose him, is they will make 100 per cent profit on Jayden Wareham, won’t they, if they sell him.

“19 goals, he’s only 22.

“I think Bradford and Bolton are the front runners to maybe sign him this summer.

“If one of those two sides get promoted to the Championship, maybe they’ll go in for Wareham and Exeter can have a sort of financial lifeline that helps them rebuild their squad.

“I think that might be the only way.”

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Bolton and Bradford are set to meet in the League One playoffs, with the other tie contested by Stevenage and Stockport County.

In total, Wareham hit the back of the net 22 times across all competitions for Exeter, though he did go in the referee’s notebook on eight occasions as well.

League One represents the highest level the striker has played at during his career and he would be likely to relish the chance to step up to the Championship this summer.