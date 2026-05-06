Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Leeds United star Daniel James has admitted he would love to stay with the Whites until the end of his career but feels it ultimately comes down to his performances on the pitch.

The Wales international winger began his career in the Hull City youth system, then, following stints at Swansea, Shrewsbury and Manchester United, he arrived at Leeds United permanently in 2021.

This term, the 28-year-old has endured a disrupted season, making only 16 Premier League appearances without a single goal contribution to his name and spending time on the sidelines due to multiple injury issues.

It has seen James in and out of the starting eleven since mid-September, with other wingers getting the nod ahead of him, and back in November, manager Daniel Farke clarified his stance on the Wales international.

The 28-year-old winger shed light on his ambition to finish his career at Leeds United, having settled in the city with his family and loving the home-like feeling at Elland Road.

However, James believes things can change in football, acknowledging that it comes down to his performances on the pitch and admitted that he feels the need to prove his worth, not to others but to himself.

The Welsh winger said on the Official Leeds United podcast (48:52): “Yes, definitely [I can see myself spending the rest of my career here]. I think Stu [Dallas] obviously spent a very long time here, absolutely loved it.

Wales star Karl Darlow Joe Rodon Ethan Ampadu Charlie Crew Dan James Wales internationals in Leeds United squad

“It’s something that I would absolutely love to do as well.

“Things change as I have had in my career, but ultimately, I feel great.

“I have settled, I have really settled with the family, it definitely feels like home.

“But, you know it is down to me to go and perform on the pitch and to be here for, I think when you sign contracts obviously it is not always, you know, you always stay here for the full time but I would absolutely love to do that.

“But, again it is down to me to go and perform to stay here, you know not to prove to everyone but to prove to myself.”

James’ blistering pace down the flanks on the counter-attack has been one of his best qualities over the years, and since joining Leeds United, his maturity has been hailed by an ex-Whites star.

Since his arrival, the 28-year-old has become a fan favourite for his brilliant displays at Elland Road, showcasing his ability to hold his own in both the Premier League and the Championship.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The Yorkshire side could end with a comfortable mid-table finish this campaign and have their next game against relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur, where an ex-Whites forward has urged Farke’s men to get a positive result, one that would secure safety while jeopardising Spurs’ season.

It remains to be seen whether James features in the Whites’ clash against the Lilywhites on 11th May, following his return from a recent adductor injury.