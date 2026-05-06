Richard Keys believes that Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe ‘is done’ at St James’ Park and will therefore be available for a new job in the summer.

The Magpies have struggled to live up to the expectations this season and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League table, far behind in the race for a European spot.

There have been signs of trouble potentially brewing, with one former Premier League striker sensing a disconnect at St James’ Park.

Keys, who himself predicted the malfunctioning of the St James’ Park-based outfit earlier this season and tipped Howe to depart, sticks by his opinion, insisting that this is the final month of Howe at Newcastle.

Giving his verdict on Howe’s tenure at the Premier League club, Keys wrote on his blog: “I think Eddie Howe is done at Newcastle.”

There will be managerial vacancies at clubs such as Crystal Palace and Bournemouth in the summer and the Keys believes that Howe will be an option.

“He’ll be in the marketplace”, Keys predicted.

Club managed Bournemouth Burnley Newcastle United Clubs Eddie Howe has managed

With three matches remaining to be played, the Magpies currently find themselves 13th in the league table with 45 points, six points adrift of a European spot next season.

Howe has been widely tipped to stay on at Newcastle and oversee a rebuild in the summer, though missing out on Europe would hurt the club’s purse-strings.

The club are already being linked with a host of players, including 20-year-old Polish defender Jan Ziolkowski, who is on the books at Roma.

Former Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo is also a player that Newcastle have been credited with holding an interest in.

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There are question marks over several players at St James’ Park, including Nick Woltemade, who is now drawing interest from Atletico Madrid, while Sandro Tonali continues to be hot property and Anthony Gordon is wanted by Bayern Munich.

If Howe does stay then he will surely need Newcastle to hit the ground running next season or discontent could quickly build amongst the fans.