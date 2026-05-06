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Everton defender Jake O’Brien has insisted that the Toffees’ hopes of qualifying for European football are very much alive as he feels they can win their remaining games.

David Moyes’ men faced Manchester City in their last league outing and managed to put a dent in th Cityzens’ title challenge by drawing 3-3.

Despite getting a point many did not expect them to get, it did not do Everton’s European hopes a big favour as they remain three points off seventh placed Brentford with just three games left to play.

Moyes has been clear about the importance of bringing European football to the Hill Dickinson for next season, but the Toffees face a big challenge to do so.

Crystal Palace, Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur make up Everton’s final three fixtures.

O’Brien, 24, who scored his first Premier League goal this season against Manchester City, believes his side can still play in Europe next season.

The Irish international admitted that the situation remains very tight, but also stressed his confidence that the team are capable of winning the remaining three games.

Finish Season 13th 24/25 15th 23/24 17th 22/23 Recent Everton finishes

Asked about whether Everton still believe in a European finish, he said to BBC Radio Merseyside: “For sure, yes.

“It’s very tight but it’s three games.

“Three games we’re more than good enough to win.”

Everton have not managed to win three Premier League games in a row all season, but they might still be able to claim a European spot by winning two and drawing one.

Picking up seven points would move Everton on to 55 points and they would likely have to rely on results elsewhere going their way to claim European football.

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There is also the unknown of whether Arsenal will win the Champions League, Aston Villa the Europa League and Crystal Palace the Conference League, which could all have a knock-on effect.