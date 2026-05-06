Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Leeds United are edging closer to a free-transfer agreement for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Hidemasa Morita, with Daniel Farke looking to go back to his ‘original days’ next season.

The Whites have found form at a crucial stage of the Premier League campaign, putting together a six-game unbeaten run that has moved them closer to securing survival.

With only three rounds remaining, Farke’s side sit seven points clear of the drop zone, leaving fears of relegation beginning to fade around Elland Road.

There could still be some change this summer, with Ao Tanaka attracting interest from Germany and ‘open to leaving’ the club.

That has placed added focus on Leeds’ midfield depth, but the club could now be presented with an opportunity to act early in the market through the potential signing of Morita.

The Japanese International’s contract at Sporting Lisbon is due to expire at the end of the season and and Leeds have been chasing his signature on a free transfer.

Morita is only willing to join Leeds if they are a Premier League club and their recent feats mean, according to Portuguese daily A Bola, that he is ‘increasingly close’ to joining the Whites.

The Peacocks attempted to land him last year, but a move failed to materialise, though that did little to cool their interest.

Club Years Kawasaki Frontale 2018-2020 Santa Clara 2021-2022 Sporting Lisbon 2022- Hidemasa Morita’s career history

The 31-year-old remains a key figure in Sporting Lisbon’s midfield and is capable of operating both centrally and in a deeper holding role, offering tactical flexibility and stability.

He has featured in 47 games this season, with six goal involvements, as the Green and Whites push for a Champions League spot.

It is suggested that Farke wants to go back to his ‘original days’ as a manager and ‘focus more on possession-based football’ next season.

He sees Morita as a midfield addition that can help him in that aim.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The potential arrival would also give Leeds the chance to reinforce midfield depth without committing a major fee, allowing greater room to direct resources towards other priority areas in the squad.

The Whites completed two free-transfer deals last summer in Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has been the club’s top scorer this season, and Lukas Nmecha, who has established himself as a reliable option, something they could look to replicate with Morita if they secure his signature.