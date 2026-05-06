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Leeds United are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Marseille star Bilal Nadir, who is set to leave the Ligue 1 giants this summer.

The Yorkshire club’s safety in the Premier League is a mere formality now, as they sit 14th in the table with a seven-point safety cushion above 18th-placed West Ham United.

One former Whites boss recently insisted that the Elland Road outfit never looked like relegation fodder, given how consistent they have been throughout the campaign.

Despite the impressive campaign though, Leeds could well see some squad churn in the summer.

Leeds’ Japanese midfielder Ao Tanaka could be on the move in this summer’s transfer window, with a German club keen on his signature.

The Whites have already shown interest in Dynamo Dresden’s rising prospect Kofi Amoako, who could be on the move when the current campaign concludes.

Alongside him, the club hierarchy have more targets on their radar to beef up their engine room next season and have now set their sights on the French top flight.

According to French outlet Foot Sur 7, Marseille’s 22-year-old midfielder Nadir is being tracked by Yorkshire giants Leeds.

Club Years Nice 2020-2021 Marseille 2021- Bilal Nadir’s career history

La Liga duo Villarreal and Girona are also keen on the Moroccan, who is set for a summer exit from the Ligue 1 giants.

The ex-Morocco youth international’s deal is set to expire at the end of next month and a renewal at Marseille looks highly unlikely.

It has been suggested that the player’s entourage are seeking a €2.5m signing bonus for the midfielder, alongside a €1.2m yearly salary, with his financial demands not believed to be deterring his suitors from making a move for him.

Nadir joined the Ligue 1 giants five years ago from Nice’s academy and has made only 53 senior appearances for Marseille.

Hampered by injury issues over the years, the Moroccan has struggled to establish himself at the Stade Velodrome.

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Whether Leeds will be able to secure the 22-year-old when he becomes a free agent after 30th June, amid all the interest in him, remains to be seen.

They are also keen on another free agent in the shape of Sporting Lisbon’s Hidemasa Morita, a deal that appears to be some way down the line.